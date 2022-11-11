Watch Now
Get to know Mac, our newest NBC 26 Today anchor

Get to know Macleod Hageman, our newest NBC 26 Today anchor. NBC 26's Nina Sparano takes Mac out to lunch in downtown Green Bay for a little Q&amp;A!
Posted at 4:27 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 17:49:54-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. (26) — NBC 26 Today has added a new member to its family!

MacLeod Hageman is joining the team as its new morning anchor beginning November 14th.

Mac comes to Northeast Wisconsin with extensive experience in a number of local news markets as an anchor, reporter, and producer. Most recently he was in Champaign, Illinois.

What better way to get to know the newest member of our team than to get out of the studio and into the city?

He joined our Nina Sparano for lunch in downtown Green Bay (see the video above).

Mac already received a warm welcome from the morning show on Friday morning!

NBC 26 Today introduces its new morning anchor!

