Get to know Lauren Larsen, our new NBC 26 Today meteorologist

(NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today has added a new member to its family!

Lauren Larsen is joining the team as its new morning meteorologist beginning June 19.

Lauren comes to Northeast Wisconsin from Minnesota with a degree in Atmospheric Science and Communications from the University of North Dakota.

She began her career at KVRR in Fargo, North Dakota as the weekend forecaster.

To get to know the newest member of the NBC 26 team, Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland took Lauren out of the studio and into the city; traveling around Green Bay, Algoma and Sturgeon Bay.