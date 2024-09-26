German-inspired 'Autoberfest' returns returns to Green Bay this weekend

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The fourth annual Autoberfest is returning to Green Bay this weekend with what organizers say is the best German vehicles and food in the area.

Automobile Gallery and Event Center Executive Director Darrel Burnett says he's been planning the event for months, and he believes it's going to be the most impressive event yet.

"What's new this year in comparison to the previous year you've had this," asked MacLeod Hageman

"Almost everything," Burnett replied.

Burnett is promising a bigger and better experience with more than $50 million in German cars on display, complete with German-inspired food and desserts.

"It's so rewarding, because this is like choreographing a Broadway show," Burnett added.

Burnett said patriots will be able to check out German cars that span more than seven decades in every shape and size.

"The whole idea behind Autoberfest 2024 is to put on a show like no other show—not only in Wisconsin, but in the entire Midwest," Burnett said. "We feel like we've done that this weekend, and we hope everyone comes out."

"That's why we purposely keep the ticket costs at $15 so that everyone can come and enjoy themselves," he added.

Burnett said that Autoberfest is for everyone, not just car enthusiasts.

"It's so heartwarming to have these enthusiasts and collectors find out what we're doing, trying to be something special in Green Bay, come here and support the show," he said. "Without them we couldn't put on the tremendous show that we're putting on this Saturday."

Autoberfest kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m. and it goes until 6 p.m.