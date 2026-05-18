Gas prices jump nearly 26 cents in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Average gas prices in Appleton have jumped nearly 26 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy.

Appleton's average gas price now sits at $4.56 per gallon, up 25.7 cents in the last week.

Appleton tops Green Bay's average of $4.54 per gallon, which rose 14.8 cents in the past week. GasBuddy says prices in Green Bay are just over 78 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

As for the national average, the price of gas has dropped 1 cent per gallon in a week, averaging $4.47 per gallon as of Monday — up 45.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.33 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan said geopolitical tensions, especially involving Iran, could push prices higher ahead of Memorial Day.