Gas prices in Green Bay spike nearly 31 cents in a week, hitting $3.44 per gallon

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Average gas prices in Green Bay jumped 30.9 cents per gallon over the past week, reaching $3.44 Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 127 stations in the city.

Prices in Green Bay are now 85.4 cents higher than a month ago and 52.7 cents above the same date last year. The national average price of diesel climbed 34 cents in the past week, hitting $4.951 per gallon.

GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station in Green Bay priced fuel at $3.09 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive charged $3.49 per gallon. Across Wisconsin, prices ranged from $2.99 to $3.99 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline rose 23.2 cents in the past week to $3.68 per gallon. That’s 80 cents higher than a month ago and 66.1 cents above a year ago, based on GasBuddy’s data from more than 150,000 stations nationwide.

Historical prices in Green Bay highlight the recent surge:

March 16, 2025: $2.91 per gallon (U.S. average: $3.02)

March 16, 2024: $3.36 per gallon (U.S. average: $3.45)

March 16, 2023: $3.25 per gallon (U.S. average: $3.43)

March 16, 2022: $4.05 per gallon (U.S. average: $4.29)

March 16, 2021: $2.63 per gallon (U.S. average: $2.87)



Neighboring areas also saw price changes. Wisconsin’s statewide average is $3.37 per gallon, up 22.7 cents from last week; Appleton rose 33 cents to $3.41; meanwhile Michigan’s average fell 1.5 cents to $3.57.

“Consumers continue to feel the sting of rising oil, gasoline and diesel costs as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain elevated, pushing gasoline prices to their highest levels in years while diesel could soon approach the $5-per-gallon mark nationally,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis.

De Haan cited ongoing disruptions to oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz and seasonal transitions to summer gasoline as contributing factors, warning that upward pressure could continue in the coming weeks.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.

