Gas prices continue to drop across Wisconsin and the nation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers across the country are seeing relief at the pump as gas prices continue to trend lower.

The national average price per gallon currently sits at $3.72. Wisconsin drivers are paying less than the national average, with the state average at $3.55 per gallon.

Prices vary across northeast Wisconsin:

Green Bay: $3.58

Appleton: $3.52

Oshkosh: $3.19

In Oshkosh, that represents almost a 90-cent drop since last month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

