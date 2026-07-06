Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gas prices continue to drop across Wisconsin and the nation

Gas prices are trending lower nationally and across Wisconsin, with Oshkosh seeing nearly a 90-cent drop since last month.
Gas Photo
Scripps News Group
Gas Photo
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers across the country are seeing relief at the pump as gas prices continue to trend lower.

The national average price per gallon currently sits at $3.72. Wisconsin drivers are paying less than the national average, with the state average at $3.55 per gallon.

Prices vary across northeast Wisconsin:

  • Green Bay: $3.58
  • Appleton: $3.52
  • Oshkosh: $3.19

In Oshkosh, that represents almost a 90-cent drop since last month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

NBC 26 Neighborhood Connect: Get in touch with us