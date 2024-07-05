Garage fire at Appleton home

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Fire Department responded to an incident at approximately 10:30 PM on Thursday, July 4th, on the 1600 block of E. Lindbergh St. The fire department says an initial call indicated a fire in the home's attached garage.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire in the garage. While attacking the fire, they searched the home to ensure it had been completely evacuated. The crew was able to control the fire within 15 minutes.

Appleton Fire Department is still working to determine the cause of the fire. They say that properly working smoke alarms were present in the residence. Damage is estimated to be $25,000.

The Appleton Police Department and Little Chute Fire Department assisted the Appleton Fire Department in this incident.