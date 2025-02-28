ALLOUEZ (NBC 26) — The state is considering plans to close Green Bay Correctional Institution by 2029, leaving behind 64 acres of prime riverfront property. Village President Jim Rafter says the site could become something truly special. In fact, the village has been planning for this closure for years.

"Back in 2018, we had a whole vision created for what that property could be. It can become a very special community within a community," said Village of Allouez President, Jim Rafter.

Watch senior reporter Nina Sparano's story below:

Future of Green Bay Correctional Institution: Allouez envisions major redevelopment

The bold concept aims to transform this maximum-security prison into a vibrant hub for retail, residential, commercial, and entertainment spaces. Rafter says the project could create thousands of jobs and generate millions in new taxable property.

"I can guarantee you, 64 acres of land can generate a property worth $300 million or more, which is approximately five to $6 million in new tax revenue for everyone in property taxes," Rafter said.

While the transformation is set to bring major change, the village plans to preserve the site's rich history, a concept reflected in Allouez’s tagline—historically progressive.

This type of redevelopment has been done before. The old Charles Street Jail in Boston is now a luxury hotel (CLICK TO SEE ITS TRANSFORMATION),and Virginia’s Lorton Reformatory has been turned into apartments, townhomes, and commercial space.

(CLICK TO SEE ITS TRANSFORMATION)

The big question now is: when will this happen? It all depends on the state. If the Governor’s budget passes, the prison would close by 2029, and that’s when the real work begins.

"So how long will it take? I don't know the answer to that, but I can tell you, if the budget gets passed with Green Bay Correctional closing, we’ll start from that day forward," Rafter added.

This redevelopment could increase Allouez's current tax levy by up to 30%, allowing the village to address infrastructure needs without relying on residents’ pockets.

Follow the linkto see Allouez's vision for the redevelopment of GBCI.

