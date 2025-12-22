From Pulaski to the world stage: Deedra Irwin chases a second Olympic dream

BRISTOL, VERMONT (NBC 26) — From Pulaski, Wisconsin, to the brink of a second Olympic appearance, Deedra Irwin is once again fighting for a spot on the world’s biggest stage.

After finishing in the top 10 in women’s biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Irwin is now chasing a return trip to the Games, this time in Italy. And unlike Beijing, where COVID restrictions kept fans away, her family may finally be there to watch her race in person.

“They’re very busy trying to plan everything for the Olympics… getting the right tickets and hotels,” Irwin said in an interview from her Vermont home, where she trains. “They’re excited.”

Irwin has been the top American woman in biathlon for three consecutive seasons, entering this Olympic cycle with confidence rather than pressure.

“I’m pretty confident… as long as I keep cool, keep calm, and just do the right work,” she said.

She says this Olympic push feels different, more grounded, more experienced, and better prepared for the high-pressure moments that define the sport.

Her experience was put to the test in October during European Olympic qualifiers, when a crash sent Irwin to the emergency room.

“I had a huge crash… ended up in the ER… but I woke up the next day and raced anyway, even though I was in pain,” she said.

Irwin says the moment reinforced how much she’s learned since Beijing, mentally and physically.

“I know I have the experience. I know I can still get on the start line, and I know I can still get selected for the team.”

She’s now back to full strength and continuing the Olympic qualification grind.

Off the snow, this season has brought something new as well, an engagement to alpine snowboarder Robert Burns, whom she met at the last Olympics.

“It’s been really cool to have someone who completely understands all the things I put myself through,” Irwin said.

Between juggling race schedules and wedding plans, Irwin is also chasing history.

Team USA has never won an Olympic medal in biathlon, but Irwin believes this could be the year.

“Our team is so strong right now,” she said. “Between the relays and the individuals, we have like 12 chances at medaling at the Olympics, and I think we’re definitely in a really good spot to make it happen.”

The 33-year-old Pulaski native is already considered a top hopeful for Team USA. She’s currently competing in Olympic qualifiers through December and into January.

The final U.S. Olympic biathlon team is expected to be announced by mid-January, with Irwin once again right in the mix.

From a small Wisconsin town to the brink of Olympic history, Deedra Irwin’s journey isn’t over yet.