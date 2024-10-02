From Green Bay startup to celebrity status: Seura Inc. revolutionizes tech & design for manufacturing month

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — October is National Manufacturing Month, and throughout this month, we’re highlighting manufacturing businesses right here in Northeast Wisconsin.

One of those businesses is Green Bay’s very own Seura Inc., a company that has grown from a small startup into a nationally recognized manufacturer.

Founded in 2003 by Gretchen and Tim Gilbertson, Seura Inc. combines cutting-edge technology with innovative design. Known for its unique TV mirrors and weatherproof outdoor displays, Seura's products are functional and stunning. Their TV mirrors seamlessly blend into home decor, only becoming visible when turned on.

What began as a prototype has evolved into a company shipping tens of thousands of products every year, thanks to the efforts of over 60 employees based in Green Bay. According to Tim Gilbertson, "The quality of our people here is better than anywhere else in the country." Gretchen adds, “There’s nowhere else we’d be able to deliver the same high-quality products as we do, than Green Bay.”

From luxury homes and hotels to Lambeau Field, Seura’s locally manufactured products have even attracted attention from high-profile celebrities in the music and movie industries. Despite this success, the company remains committed to its Green Bay roots by creating local jobs and supporting the community.

As Gretchen explains, “We've touched so many lives throughout the United States with our products, and that’s a humbling experience for us. At the end of the day, it shows that Green Bay, Wisconsin, has something the rest of the nation values and that’s the idea of bringing together technology and design.”

Manufacturing Month at NBC 26 shines a spotlight on local businesses like Seura Inc., demonstrating the critical role manufacturers play in our economy.