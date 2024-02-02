FRIDAY FORECAST: A touch cooler today

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A weak frontal boundary that moved through yesterday is going to keep us just a tiny bit cooler today, but overall, it's still much warmer than average. We should see some sun break out at times as the day wears on with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Tonight should be dry again, though we could see some fog late with lows in the mid 20s.

The weekend looks really nice with sun and highs in the low to mid 40s.

More sun and 40s start off the next week as the mild stretch continues. We actually start to see chances of just rain by the time we get to next Thursday.

Still no snow in the forecast for the next week or more.