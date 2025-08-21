Freedom man dies in motorcycle crash

TOWN OF CENTER (NBC 26) — A Freedom man has died following a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Outagamie County.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a crash near the intersection of Meade Street and Mackville Road in the Town of Center around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug 20.

Preliminary investigation reveals the motorcycle, driven by a 20-year-old man from Freedom, was traveling southbound on Meade Street when it struck an SUV, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Grand Chute, that was turning south onto Meade Street.

The driver of the motorcycle died on scene, while the driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.