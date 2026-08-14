Free walk-in counseling available for people affected by Fox Valley tornadoes

MENASHA (NBC 26) — As the Fox Valley continues to clean up after last month's tornadoes, a new resource is available for people dealing with another aspect of the recovery: the emotional toll.

Samaritan is offering free, walk-in counseling for anyone affected by the storms.

Licensed counselors will be available Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. at Celebration Church Fox Valley in Menasha through Sept. 2.

There is no cost, and no registration or appointment is required.

The community crisis response effort is intended to provide emotional support as people continue recovering from the tornadoes and their aftermath.

Samaritan says people can experience a range of reactions in the days and weeks after a traumatic event, and counselors will be available to talk with anyone who feels they could use support.

The remaining walk-in counseling sessions are scheduled for Aug. 19, Aug. 26, and Sept. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Celebration Church Fox Valley in Menasha.

