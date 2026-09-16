Free tours offer chance to see sturgeon at Menominee Dam

MENOMINEE, Mich. (NBC 26) — Have you ever wanted to pet a living dinosaur?

The public is invited to tour the sturgeon passage facility at the Menominee Dam in Menominee, Michigan, on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Organizers say this annual educational event offers a great opportunity to see how the local sturgeon population navigates around two hydroelectric dams on the Menominee River to spawn. You can choose between two tour times: 4 to 5:30 p.m. or 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Kids are welcome to join as long as they are accompanied by a supervising adult — and organizers note that participants will even have the chance to pet a sturgeon.

While the event is free to attend, advance registration is required. You can secure your spot and sign the necessary safety agreement here.