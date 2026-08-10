Free school supplies available at Kaukauna Public Library Aug. 14

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — Families getting ready for the new school year can pick up free school supplies at the Kaukauna Public Library this week.

The library will hold its annual School Supply Drive distribution on Thursday, Aug. 14, beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Supplies will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis and will only be available while supplies last, so families are encouraged to arrive early.

The annual effort is supported by donations from local organizations and community members. This year, the Kaukauna Elks donated $1,600 to help purchase school supplies for students and families in the area. Library patrons and other community members also contributed to the drive.

"The support we receive from organizations like the Kaukauna Elks and from caring community members makes a huge difference for local families," Library Director Ashley Thiem-Menning said in a press release. "Their generosity helps ensure students have the tools they need for a successful school year."

The distribution will take place at the Kaukauna Public Library on Thursday and continue until supplies run out.

Anyone looking for more information can contact the library at 920-766-6340 or visit the Kaukauna Public Library website or Facebook page.