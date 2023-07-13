Free fries at McDonald’s on National French Fry Day

MILWAUKEE — Customers who download the McDonald’s app are eligible for free french fries this National French Fry Day.

National French Fry Day falls on Thursday, July 13th.

McDonald’s will be offering free fries of any size in celebration of this special day.

Richard Vogel/AP A McDonald's sign is seen above the fast food restaurant on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

In order to receive these fries, customers must download the McDonald’s free app. No other purchase is necessary.

Both pick-up and delivery are available on the McDonald’s app. Access the McDonald’s website to find out where your nearest location is.