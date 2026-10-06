Free fluoride products coming to Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers residents will soon have access to free fluoride products after the city decided to stop adding fluoride to its municipal water supply.

On Sept. 8, the Two Rivers City Council voted 7-2 to discontinue adding fluoride to the community water supply. The change will take effect Oct. 31, 2026.

Beginning Nov. 1, while supplies last, residents can pick up free fluoridated toothpaste at City Hall during normal business hours. Fluoride tablets also will be available through the public health vending machine at the Two Rivers Fire Department.

The city said it notified the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which oversees public drinking water systems, so the agency can document the change in water treatment and coordinate any monitoring or follow-up actions.

City staff also are working with county and state health departments and local schools on bringing the Wisconsin Seal-A-Smile Program to Two Rivers. The program provides free preventive dental services to participating students at school, helping reduce time away from the classroom.

City officials said they recognize some residents and families may be concerned about no longer receiving supplemental fluoride through the municipal water supply. The free products are being offered as an alternative source of topical fluoride during the transition.