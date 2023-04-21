Free Flo Rida concert coming to Titletown June 3

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Titletown will kick off summer with a free concert featuring hip-hop artist and rapper Flo Rida to highlight the annual Summer Fun Days Showcase on Saturday, June 3.

The free event will take place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., with outdoor fun and activities for all ages offered throughout the day, including music performances, arts and crafts and interactive games and programs to preview the variety of upcoming offerings planned for the summer.

The Flo Rida concert will begin at 8:30 p.m., with the show taking place in the Lambeau Field west parking lot, across South Ridge Road from Titletown. The concert is entirely free, with no tickets required. The stage will be situated near Lambeau Field to allow more standing room space for spectators.

Ridge Road will be closed to traffic beginning in the early afternoon so concertgoers can spread out from the Lambeau Field parking lot toward Titletown. Parking in the Lambeau Field and Titletown lots will be free, but parking in Lots 5 and 6 across the street from Titletown will be limited due to the stage placement. Attendees should park in other Lambeau Field parking lots and on neighborhood streets as available.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout Titletown. Carry-ins, such as outside food and beverages, are not permitted at the event.

More information about the Summer Fun Days Showcase, as well as the full schedule of upcoming summer activities, will be announced in the coming weeks and will be posted on titletown.com when available.