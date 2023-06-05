Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburger opening Tuesday in Bellevue

BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — There's a new competitor entering into the crowded burger and custard landscape near Green Bay.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to open their second Wisconsin location on Tuesday, June 6th in Bellevue.

The restaurant franchise has more than 470 locations in 36 states across the nation.

An Appleton location opened in August 2021 and marked the franchise's first restaurant in the state.

“We’re frequently getting inquiries from those who want to see a Freddy’s nearby, driving us to work hard on our development plans for additional locations throughout the state," said franchise owner Nick Sternitzky.

Bellevue's location will hold 60 people and be open seven days a week.

Despite this being just the second location in the state, the company says that they've had strong ties locally for some time.

“Freddy’s has strong ties in Wisconsin – the cheese for our cheese curds is sourced from Stanley and manufactured in Two Rivers. Additionally, the dairy used for our freshly churned frozen custard is largely produced from Wisconsin farms,” said Sternitzky.