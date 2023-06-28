Franklin, Wis. man dies in Door County moped crash, sheriff says

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. — A 54-year-old Franklin man died after he lost control of his moped, drove into a ditch, was ejected and hit a pipe in Door County, the sheriff's office said.

According to a statement from the Door County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 7:21 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 on Highway 42 north of Seaquist Road in the town of Liberty Grove.

After he was ejected from the moped, he hit a culvert pipe. He was brought to a local hospital via medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries. He was later airlifted to a Green Bay hospital, where he died.

According to the sheriff's office, "the name of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of the next-of-kin. This is the 3rd fatal crash in Door County in 2023."

Read the statement below: