Frank Lloyd Wright's Bogk House in Milwaukee is for sale for a cool $1.5 million

MILWAUKEE — The Frederick Bogk House on Milwaukee's east side, designed by the great Frank Lloyd Wright, is back on the market - for just the second time in 107 years.

Christie’s International Real Estate listed the property at 2420 N. Terrace Ave. for $1.5 million.

A little background. Frederick Bogk commissioned the home in 1916. It stands out on Terrace Avenue with its striking Prairie Style facade, broad waves and horizontal lines, OnMilwaukee notes.

The Elsner family bought the home in 1955 and they still own it today.

The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read the listing/press release below: