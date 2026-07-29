Fox Valley tornado update: Officials change donation needs, open more help sites

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — As recovery continues after Monday's tornado, emergency officials are asking the public to change how they help.

During a Wednesday morning briefing, officials said they no longer need bottled water or clothing donations. Instead, they're asking people to donate heavy-duty trash bags, coolers, ice, non-perishable food, Gatorade, protein drinks, disposable plates and utensils, garbage grabbers, work gloves, safety glasses, hearing protection, safety vests and hygiene products.

Officials also encouraged anyone wanting to make a financial contribution to donate through the Fox Cities United Way's community recovery fund.

The Volunteer Reception Center remains open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Winnebago County Fox Cities campus. Small donations should be dropped off through the main campus entrance, while larger truckloads should enter from University Avenue.

Residents affected by the tornado can now pick up supplies at three locations: the Winnebago County Fox Cities campus, Heckrodt Wetland Reserve and the Elks Lodge.

Feeding America is also distributing disaster food boxes containing sandwiches, fresh fruit and vegetables at Heckrodt, Smith and Jefferson parks in Menasha until supplies run out.

With hot and humid weather settling into the area, officials have also expanded the number of cooling centers available. Locations include the Fox Cities campus, Christ the Rock Community Church, Elisha D. Smith Memorial Library in Menasha, the Elks Lodge, the Neenah YMCA, the Neenah Public Library and Calvary Bible Church, where residents can also charge electronic devices.

Officials also clarified the current boil water advisory.

The order remains in effect for residents in the Village of Fox Crossing east of the Fox River, along with Menasha, Appleton and Harrison residents who receive water from Fox Crossing Utilities. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before it's used for drinking, cooking or anything else that could be ingested. Officials said tap water remains safe for bathing, hand washing and laundry.

Power restoration also continues.

Officials said crews from 16 municipalities are now helping Menasha Utilities restore electricity. They urged residents to stay away from work zones, obey barricades and never assume a downed power line is safe.

Anyone who needs assistance is encouraged to call 211, which is coordinating requests with Winnebago County Emergency Management. Officials also reminded residents that a temporary flight restriction remains in place, limiting drone operations so emergency crews can continue recovery efforts safely.

As of Wednesday morning, officials said there are still no reported fatalities, no serious injuries and no missing people related to the tornado.

Officials also said they are not yet able to estimate how many homes or buildings were damaged or destroyed. Their current priority remains clearing roads and making neighborhoods accessible before completing damage assessments.