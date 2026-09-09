'Fox Valley Strong' pale ale to support tornado relief efforts

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Several local brewers are joining forces to release a special beer supporting neighbors affected by recent tornadoes.

The “Fox Valley Strong” pale ale will be tapped Thursday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m. at Stillmank Brewing in Green Bay, according to an announcement from the brewery. Eight other Fox Valley breweries helped craft the beer.

Community members are invited to stop by and support the effort. Proceeds from beer sales will be donated to tornado relief efforts.

“Beer has always been about bringing people together, and this is one of those moments when our brewing community can do exactly that,” said Brad Stillmank, president of Stillmank Brewing. “Northeastern Wisconsin is our home, and when our neighbors need a hand, we want to be there. Fox Valley Strong is a small way for all of us to come together and show our support.”

According to Stillmank, sales from the keg, along with contributions from the participating breweries, are projected to raise more than $10,000.

Stillmank Brewing is located at 215 N. Henry St. in Green Bay.