Fox Valley storm relief: Here's where victims can find meals, shelter, supplies and other help

FOX VALLEY — Communities across the Fox Valley are stepping up to help families recovering after Monday night's devastating storms and tornadoes.

From free meals and emergency childcare to storage space and basic supplies, organizations across the area are offering assistance to those affected.

NBC 26 will continue updating this list as additional resources become available.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley expands services

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley is opening additional services at its Neenah Club, 2065 Marathon Ave., to help families impacted by the storms.

Beginning immediately:

The Neenah Club will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for all youth ages 6 to 18, free of charge. No membership is required.

Free evening meals will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, July 31, for anyone in the community who needs food or simply wants a place to gather.

Drinking water and personal care items, including shampoo and toothpaste, will also be available during evening meal service.

Free breakfast and lunch will continue to be available for anyone age 18 and younger at both the Appleton and Neenah Clubs.

Breakfast and lunch times include:

Appleton



Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:20 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Neenah



Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The organization says the Menasha club will remain closed until further notice and at least through July 31 because of storm damage.

"Our community shows up when it matters most," CEO Greg Lemke-Rochon said in a statement. "We want families to know they have a safe place to turn as they navigate the days ahead."

Mid-West Mini Storage offering free storage

Families dealing with storm damage can also get help protecting their belongings.

Mid-West Mini Storage in Neenah is offering the first month of storage free to people affected by the Fox Cities tornado.

The company says the goal is to provide a safe place for residents to store belongings while homes are cleaned up and repaired.

Residents with questions can contact Mid-West Mini Storage at 715-679-6411 or by email at info@mwmsproperties.com.

Waverly Beach providing free boxed lunches

Waverly Beach is serving free boxed lunches to anyone impacted by the storms.

Meals will be available:

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (July 28-30)

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

While supplies last

People picking up meals should enter through the banquet hall side entrance.

Know of additional resources?

If your business, nonprofit or organization is offering assistance to people affected by the storms, let us know.

NBC 26 is continuing to update this story with available community resources.

