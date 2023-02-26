Fox Valley Police search for missing man

KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is asking for help locating Gregory Driessen, a 59-year-old male from the Village of Kimberly.

Driessen was last heard from on February 16 and is believed to have left his home driving a white, 2015 Chevrolet Malibu sedan with Wisconsin license plate AGX5806.

Law enforcement was contacted to conduct a welfare check on Driessen due to an underlying health concern and unknown whereabouts for an extended time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Driessen should contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at 920-788-7505.