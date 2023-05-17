Fox Valley Police investigating damages at Sunset Park in Kimberly

KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the person(s) of interest that caused $3,000 of damages to Sunset Park in Kimberly.

In a release, police say there were notified by the Village of Kimberly Park and Recreation Department of significant damage caused to a door of a bathroom facility located near the scenic overlook.

Police have determined the incident took place on Saturday, May 6, during an event at the park while the facility was being rented. It was also determined the damage was caused by an unknown individual during the time of the event.

It is believed the individual used a vehicle to force the door open.

Police have spoken to people believed to be involved, but report they are not fully cooperating with the investigation or refuse to return calls from investigators.

"It is our hope to identify the person or persons responsible for this damage so that they can either be prosecuted and/or restitution can be made with the Village of Kimberly, so that the cost is not passed along to the community," said Lieutenant Mark Wery.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Officer Duane Dissen at 920-788-7505 or by email at duane.dissen@fvmpd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Quad Communities Crime Stoppers by calling 920-788-9090.