Fox Valley organizations can now apply for flood relief funds

FOX VALLEY (NBC 26) — Applications are now open for Fox Valley nonprofits and community organizations seeking flood relief funding, according to Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

Nelson said applications for the Community Response Fund — activated by United Way Fox Cities and the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region — opened Wednesday. Organizations can apply online.

The fund was created to support nonprofit and community organizations in Outagamie, Calumet, Shawano and Waupaca counties, as well as the Neenah-Menasha area of Winnebago County, after flooding devastated the region in April.

According to the Community Foundation, priority will be given to charitable organizations serving people facing greater challenges, including older adults, people with disabilities, low-income households, individuals experiencing homelessness and non-English-speaking families.