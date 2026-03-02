Fox Valley Literacy to reveal landmark 2025 literacy study findings

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Fox Valley Literacy will host its first-ever public event on Wednesday, March 4, to share results from the 2025 State of Literacy Project — a comprehensive study shedding light on the literacy challenges and strengths of area adults.

The research, which surveyed more than 800 participants across Outagamie, Winnebago, Calumet, and Waupaca counties, examines how local residents handle everyday literacy tasks. This includes navigating healthcare paperwork, completing digital activities, and understanding financial information.

The public is invited to attend the unveiling event from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Appleton Public Library. Attendees will hear key findings, learn about the implications for the community, and connect with others interested in advancing literacy in the region.

Event Details:

📅 Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

🕤 Time: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

📍 Location: Appleton Public Library

💻 Registration: foxvalleylit.org

“This is more than a data report — it’s a window into how our neighbors interact with the essential information they need for everyday life,” said a Fox Valley Literacy spokesperson. “We hope the community will join us to explore solutions.”

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit foxvalleylit.org.

