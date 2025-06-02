Fox River mall shooter retracts motion to withdraw pleas

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The man convicted for a 2021 Fox River Mall deadly shooting has retracted his motion to withdraw his no contest pleas, according to court records.

In a letter filed to the courts last week, Dezman Ellis' defense confirmed the defendant's decision to retract a previous motion to withdraw his no contest pleas — a motion first filed in December of 2024.

According to the now withdrawn motion filed in December, Ellis believed he could only get 15 years when pleading no contest. He was eventually sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Dezman Ellis was convicted for the killing of Jovanni Frausto, 19, at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Jan. 31 of 2021 during an argument over a girl. A bystander was wounded, and the shooting forced people to shelter in place inside the mall.