Fox Crossing woman loses about $14,000 in months-long gift card scam

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — A gift card scam cost an elderly woman in Fox Crossing about $14,000 through the course of several months, according to police.

According to Fox Crossing Police, scammers phoned the woman back in July, telling her that she won a contest and needed to issue a payment to receive her prize.

Police said the scammers requested gift cards, including the code on the back of the card. Police said the scam victim also provided scammers with some of her personal information.

According to police, it wasn't until last week that the woman's family discovered what happened and contacted authorities.

The phone numbers were spoofed numbers. They appeared to be outside of Wisconsin, but it's possible the numbers came from outside of the country, making it difficult for local police to track them.

The woman's family has been put in touch with resources to help explain how scams work and to prevent future victimization.

It's important to note most legitimate contests won't cold call you and won't expect payment in exchange for a contest prize. Basically, if it's too good to be true, it probably is.