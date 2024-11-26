Fox Crossing police investigate isolated shooting incident

FOX CITIES (NBC 26) — A man is recovering from a neck injury from a firearm, but authorities say the incident appears to be isolated.

Fox Crossing police are investigating the incident.

Authorities say they responded to a weapons complaint in the 2300 block of Imperial Lane Monday at 6:23 PM.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and they're currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Fox Crossing Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and contact our agency at (920) 720-7109, reach out via private message on Facebook (@FoxCrossingPD), or anonymously through the P3 Winnebago County Crime Stoppers app or by calling (920) 231-TIPS (8477).