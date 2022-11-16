Fox Cities P.A.C. delays some sales after demand for Taylor Swift tickets crashes Ticketmaster

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Fans hoping to see the musical SIX at the Fox Cities P.A.C. will have to wait a little longer to buy tickets after Ticketmaster crashed Tuesday.

"Due to unprecedented traffic and service interruptions on Ticketmaster.com, the public on-sale date for SIX at the Fox Cities P.A.C. is being postponed," the theater organization said in a statement Wednesday.

The new date to buy tickets has been postponed to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Fox Cities P.A.C. says its ticket agents are available in person or via phone to assist patrons with ticket purchases for all other shows currently on sale.

Thousands of Ticketmaster users reported technical difficulties as tickets went on sale for Taylor Swift’s 2023 stadium tour Tuesday. Since announcing her The Eras Tour, Swift added 25 shows due to demand.