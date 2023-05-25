Fox Cities Marathon registration costs to increase in June

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Runners and walkers wanting to participate in the Community First Fox Cities Marathon and other sponsored races are encouraged to register by May 31 to avoid price increases.

Registration prices will increase starting June 1.

Participants will pay the following prices if they wait until June to register:



Organizers remind participants they can refer family and friends to save $15 on a current registration. Participants can also save money by signing up for both a Saturday and Sunday event.

Prices for the Kids Fun Run and the Toddler Trot will not increase.

To register online, click HERE.