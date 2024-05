ELBA (NBC 26) — Four teenagers are dead and another teenager is recovering after a Monday morning crash in Elba.

Authorities say a truck with five teenagers ran a stop sign when a semi truck hit them.

Three of them died at the scene, and another teenager died at the hospital—all ranging in age from 16 to 19.

They're all from the Madison area.

The 57-year-old truck driver had minor injuries.