Former Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84

Jae C. Hong/AP
Former Vice President Dick Cheney watches he attends a primary Election Night gathering for his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Jackson, Wyo. Cheney lost to challenger Harriet Hageman in the primary.
(NBC 26) — Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, widely regarded as one of the most powerful and polarizing figures in modern American politics, has died at the age of 84.

Cheney served as vice president under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, playing a key role in shaping U.S. foreign and domestic policy during the administration’s response to the September 11 attacks and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

According to sources close to the family, Cheney had been suffering from pneumonia as well as longstanding cardiac and vascular disease. The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

NBC 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

