Former police chief shares perspective on discoveries of body parts found in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A leg was found in Cudahy on April 2.

A body part and human remains were found on Milwaukee's North side near 30th and Lisbon on April 5 and April 6.

The family of missing 19-year-old Sade Robinson said that’s the same area where her car was found torched the morning of April 2.

Officials have not said whether the multiple human body parts found this week are connected, nor have they linked the discoveries to the disappearance of Sade Robinson.

Still, neighbors in those areas and the family of Robinson have many questions and spent much of their weekend searching for answers.

“My first thought is are they all related," Chuck Padgett said. "Or is it coincidentally two different victims involved?”

Padgett is the former chief of the West Allis Police Department where he served for more than 27 years.

He’s not related to this case or the discoveries but offered his perspective as someone with years of experience.

“My primary concern would be who’s out there that’s involved, getting enough evidence to prove that, and move in that direction,” Padgett explained.

A person of interest is in custody connected to the severed leg, but charges have not been filed. Police have not connected that case to the body parts found near 30th and Lisbon.

During Padgett’s time with the department, he’s investigated similar circumstances.

He said police can be slow to release details to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

“Officers and law enforcement don’t want to provide info, not to be mean, but because they don’t want to jeopardize information,” Padgett said.

We asked Milwaukee Police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office if any of these discoveries are connected, or if they’re related to the disappearance of Sade Robinson.

They did not say.

We also reached out to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner to ask what they were called out for Saturday and Sunday, but they would not say.

“In a case like this, you don’t close your mind on anything. It’s wide open. You look at anything, and anything can be evidence,” Padgett said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

