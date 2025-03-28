Watch Now
Former Neenah police officer posts bond on child porn charges, released from custody

Neenah police officer Owen Halls has been arrested and charged with possessing child pornography and, as a result, has been terminated from the department, according to Neenah's chief of police.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A former Neenah probationary police officer has posted a $20,000 cash bail bond on child pornography charges, and has been released from custody.

According to VINELink, which identifies itself as the U.S.'s leading victim notification network, Owen Halls, 22, was released from custody on Friday because he bonded out.

The Outagamie County Jail confirmed to NBC 26 that Halls has bonded out.

Halls made his first court appearance Thursday in Outagamie County, a day after the Neenah Police Department announced his firing. He faces two counts of possessing child porn.

Halls has been ordered to avoid contact with anyone under 18 and cannot use any internet devices, according to a court commissioner.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 5.

