Former Green Bay school board member Kou Lee set for January trial

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Former Green Bay Area Public School District board member Kou Lee is scheduled to go to trial in January as he faces charges of election fraud and false swearing.

Lee appeared in Brown County court alongside his attorney, as the case moved closer to a possible trial.

Because of witness scheduling needs, the judge set the trial for Jan. 26 and 27.

Judge Samantha Wagner also scheduled a final pretrial conference for December.

Lee is accused of election fraud and false swearing.

The case will now move toward the January trial date.

NBC 26 will continue following the case as it moves through the court system.