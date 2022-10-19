Watch Now
Former Grand Chute police officer killed in Texas while on duty

Posted at 1:34 PM, Oct 19, 2022
GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26)  — A police officer who served with the Grand Chute Police Department for numerous years before moving to Texas has died.

The Carrollton, Texas Police Department said Officer Steve Nothem died when his squad car was hit by another driver. The passing driver also died, police said.

Officer Nothem was helping with a highway DWI arrest when the crash happened. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Carrollton Police Department said Officer Nothem left behind a wife, a 13-year-old son, twin 6-year-old sons, and a 1-year-old daughter.

Officer Nothem joined the police department in Texas after serving in Grand Chute's department for four years. Prior to working in law enforcement, Nothem served in the U.S. Marines.

The Carrollton Police Department said this is the department's first death in the line of duty. The crash is under investigation.

