Fond du Lac woman arrested in police chase

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 30-year-old Fond du Lac woman is in jail after a 6-mile pursuit Tuesday night.

Authorities say the woman was taken into custody for Recklessly Endangering Safety, Fleeing/Eluding, and Operating While Impaired.

Police say they responded to a reckless driving complaint after 11:30 p.m. near W. Johnson and N. Peters Avenue.

Authorities say they were first notified that the driver of a dark-colored SUV was swerving between lanes, operating without headlights, and attempted to ram the witness's vehicle.

The witness was able to safely pull over and meet with a FDLPD officer while additional officers searched the area for the vehicle.

A FDLPD Officer noticed the vehicle eastbound on W. Johnson Street near N. Pioneer Road and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver continued east through several intersections before they say she made a U-turn at N. Seymour Street to now face westbound on W. Johnson Street before pulling over.

Police say they tried ordering the the driver out of the vehicle, but she ignored those instructions and took off on W. Johnson Street.

Police then followed the vehicle on W. Johnson Street out of the city.

They say speeds reached approximately 65 mph.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol joined the pursuit.

Stop-Sticks and a tire deflation device were successfully used near Highway 23 and County Road Y where the driver then slowed down and pulled over.

Authorities say the pursuit was approximately six miles and took approximately six minutes.

They say the driver was the only person in the vehicle, and she was taken into custody on multiple criminal charges.