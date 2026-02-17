Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fond du Lac teen dies in Monday afternoon crash

crash
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Burke, Amy
crash
Posted

NORTH FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 14-year-old girl from Fond du Lac died following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Pioneer Road and Mockingbird Lane.

Investigators believe the driver of a car crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car, one passenger, and the pickup driver were taken to the hospital, and they were listed as stable.

Another passenger in the car — a 14-year-old girl — was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities say they do not believe either driver was impaired. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Please stay with NBC 26 as we continue to learn more details about the incident.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Olympics

NBC 26 News at 4P