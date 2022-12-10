Fond du Lac Sheriff: Arrest uncovers marijuana products, $70,000 in cash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A traffic stop in Fond du Lac County led to an arrest that uncovered a large number of marijuana products and $70,000 in cash.

In a statement on Facebook, Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said a sheriff’s K9 handler was patrolling Interstate 41 on Friday and observed a southbound vehicle quickly exit the interstate at S. Hickory St. and pull into a Kwik Trip. The sheriff said the vehicle appeared to be trying to avoid being located and stopped.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop for multiple moving and equipment violations. Sheriff Waldschmidt said the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana from the vehicle and could see raw marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle.

The deputy had the driver get out and upon opening the door, the sheriff said the deputy could see a handgun in the driver’s door jamb. The handgun was later found to be loaded and the sheriff said the driver admitted he was not a concealed carry permit holder.

The suspect was detained and the vehicle was searched. Sheriff Waldschmidt said deputies found 29 bags of edible THC-infused candy and a backpack containing approximately $70,000 cash.

The sheriff identified the suspect as a 23-year-old man from Langlade County, who was arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple drug and firearm-related charges. Additionally, the sheriff said the suspect is currently out on bail for felony attempting to elude an officer in Portage County and thus was arrested for felony bail jumping.

Investigators from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group drug task force are continuing the investigation.