Fond du Lac police respond to viral video and misinformation

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein is urging the community to pause and seek full facts before forming opinions on a widely circulated social media video showing a heated confrontation between two men.

The footage, shared extensively over the past 24 hours, depicts two individuals shouting at each other. At one point, a White male is seen holding a holstered handgun. The video also captures a racist remark made during the exchange.

Department Condemns Behavior in Video

Chief Goldstein made it clear the department does not condone the conduct or language displayed by either person.

“The behavior in that video does not reflect the values of our community, nor does it represent who we are or what we stand for as a city,” Goldstein said.

Concerns Over Edited Footage and False Narration

According to Goldstein, the version now circulating online is incomplete and accompanied by misleading commentary from a social media influencer who was not present at the incident.

This narration, he said, has caused “a distorted understanding of what actually took place,” leading to widespread misinformation.

One major point of confusion: claims that only the Black male was arrested. Goldstein confirmed this is false — the White male was also arrested and booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple serious criminal charges.

Urging the Public to Seek Verified Information

Goldstein acknowledged the emotions such footage can evoke, especially when race and violence are involved, but warned against rushing to judgment based on partial clips and speculation.

“Partial clips, dramatic narration, and unchecked assumptions are a dangerous mix that can inflame division rather than promote understanding,” he said.The department is encouraging residents to follow official Fond du Lac Police social media pages for accurate updates.

Commitment to Transparency and Accountability

Goldstein emphasized that all parties involved will be held accountable under the law, regardless of race or background.

“We’re here to protect and serve all members of our community — that includes holding people accountable when laws are broken,” he said.He also addressed hate-filled messages sent to the department, urging those individuals to seek understanding before attacking.

A Call for Unity Over Division

The chief closed his statement with a reminder that the confrontation involved two individuals and is not representative of the community as a whole.

“We can and must do better in how we treat each other, how we seek the truth, and how we respond when emotions run high,” Goldstein said.“Let’s work toward building a community that seeks facts before outrage, compassion before condemnation, and unity over division.”