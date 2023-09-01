Fond du Lac Police refer charge for woman in connection to Cindy Schulz-Juedes' death

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Police have referred a charge for a woman in connection to the death of 68-year-old Cindy Schulz-Juedes at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution.

Police said in a news release that they are referring one count of first-degree intentional homicide for 27-year-old Taylor Sanchez.

Deputies said Sanchez has remained in custody through the Department of Corrections.

On Wednesday, July 19, correctional officers found Schulz-Juedes unresponsive in her cell. The Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue were called to the scene, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, according to the DOC.

On Nov. 11, 2022, NBC's "Dateline" aired an episode about the 2006 murder of Schulz-Juedes' husband Kenneth Juedes, and her conviction 15 years later in 2021.