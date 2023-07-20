Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fond du Lac Police investigating death at Taycheedah Correctional Institution

wisconsin prison.jpeg
Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP
FILE - In this March 31, 2020, file photo, female inmates walk a path at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac, Wis. The number of inmates in Wisconsin's prisons dropped dramatically last year as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, declining to levels not seen in more than 20 years, according to a report the Wisconsin Policy Forum released Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
wisconsin prison.jpeg
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 12:27:27-04

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections confirms the death of a prisoner at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac. The death is under investigation by the Fond du Lac Police Department.

On Wednesday, July 19, correctional officers found Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 68, unresponsive in her cell. The Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue were called to the scene, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, according to a DOC press release.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the death. The investigation is in its preliminary stages and remains an active investigation.

The Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and the Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office. The DOC will continue to offer support during the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!