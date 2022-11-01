Fond du Lac Police investigate person shot in leg

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one person shot in the leg.

At about 5:46 p.m. Monday, Fond du Lac police and firefighters responded to the 100 block of Forest Avenue for a report of a person bleeding from the leg.

As police officers arrived on scene, they found a victim with a bullet wound in their leg. The 33-year-old Fond du Lac resident was transported by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue to SSM Health (St. Agnes) with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555, or the Crime Alert at 920-322-3740, callers can remain anonymous.

No further details or information are being released at this time. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.