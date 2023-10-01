Fond du Lac Police: Animal mistreatment investigated

A suspect was taken into custody as part of an animal mistreatment case, according to a news release from Fond du Lac Police.

Police were called Saturday afternoon to the 100 block of North Berger Parkway because someone walking their dog reported they saw a man punch and kick his dog, the news release said.

Police are aware of a post on social media showing the alleged animal cruelty.

Police on Sunday saw the 38-year-old suspect and took him into custody, and investigators are working on the custody process for the dog to look into any injuries, the news release said.

