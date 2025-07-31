Fond du Lac man in jail on 10 counts of child porn possession

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The preliminary hearing for a 35-year-old Fond du Lac man has been set for late August, after he was taken into custody for having child porn.

Authorities say they started investigating Wayne C. Bryan of Fond du Lac after the police department received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children—alleging Bryan was sending money to children out of state in exchange for explicit photos.

When Detectives contacted Bryan, they say they discovered Child Sexual Abuse Material on one of his electronic devices.

On July 23, 2025, Bryan was taken into custody without incident on ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

He is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

At his initial court appearance on July 25, 2025, bond was set at $20,000 cash and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for August 28, 2025, at 1:30 p.m.

Chief Aaron Goldstein emphasized the department’s commitment to protecting children, stating: “Protecting children from exploitation is one of our most critical responsibilities.

The Fond du Lac Police Department will continue to work relentlessly with national and local partners to track down predators, hold them accountable, and safeguard the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The FDLPD urges anyone who suspects child exploitation to speak up. If you believe a child is being harmed, contact the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 906-5555 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

For parents and guardians, resources on how to protect children online and recognize warning signs of exploitation are available at www.missingkids.org.

