Fond du Lac man in custody for firing shot at occupied vehicle

TOWNSHIP OF EMPIRE (NBC 26) — A 40-year-old Fond du Lac man is in custody this morning after he was arrested as a suspect in connection to firing a round into a vehicle's tire while two people were inside.

Deputies responded to Mary's Avenue around 1 AM in the Township of Empire after someone called 911 for gunshots.

Deputies say they were able to arrest the suspect during a traffic stop, and a handgun was recovered from the suspect.

Nobody was hurt, but authorities believe there was some sort of fight before the suspect fired at the occupied vehicle.

The suspect is being held on multiple charges, ranging from recklessly endangering safety to disorderly conduct.

