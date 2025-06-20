Fond du Lac man dies as SUV catches fire, traffic affected

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 22-year-old Fond du Lac man is dead after an SUV caught fire, and authorities say they're waiting to release his name out of respect for the family.

Fond du Lac police and firefighters responded to the intersection of South National Avenue and Deneveu Circle for a report of a vehicle crash involving a fire.

Authorities say the SUV was engulfed when they arrived, and firefighters acted quickly to douse the flames.

After containing the fire, responders found the man's remains in the driver's seat, and he was the only person in the vehicle.

The investigation into this accident is at the preliminary stages. A FDLPD Detective responded and is leading the investigation.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is assisting FDLPD by conducting an accident reconstruction at the scene. S. National Avenue between Glenwood Drive and Pheasant Drive will remain closed during the accident reconstruction.

The circumstances surrounding the accident continue to be actively investigated.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.